Will look into unusual rise in wealth but after polls

Says Quader

Action will be taken against those aspirants whose wealth have surged abnormally, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said yesterday.

"If someone's income seems to be abnormal, the government cannot do anything at this moment because it is only carrying out routine works. Tough measures will be taken after the election," he said at a press conference at the AL chief's political office in Dhanmondi.

He was responding to a question about the Transparency International Bangladesh's (TIB) allegation of discrepancies in the affidavits submitted by the aspirants to the Election Commission.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the prime minister had said she would learn from the previous mistakes.

In its report released on December 26, the TIB questioned the authenticity of many candidates' income, wealth, loans, and debts.

The graft watchdog said a minister owns "undisclosed overseas companies", engaged in real estate business abroad, with a total assets of around Tk 2,312 crore.

The TIB prepared the report by analysing affidavits submitted by candidates for the 7 January national polls. According to the report, 10 MPs made between 4,000pc and 8,000pc gains in the last 15 years.

Terming the recent electoral violence in different districts "isolated", the AL general secretary said, "No candidate will pull out due to such incidents."

The aspirants want to take voters to the polling centres by convincing them, he said.

Talking about the BNP's movement, Quader said it was on the downswing due to a lack of public support.

"No party would have launched attacks to overthrow a government if they had public support," he said.

Regarding the AL's election manifesto, he said, "We have pledged to create employment for the youths. One crore jobs will be created in five years, with 20 lakh per annum. This is our goal."

Responding to a question regarding the AL's strategy to take voters to the polling centres, Quader said, "The strategy is to make people understand that they need to visit the polling stations and exercise their voting right."

He also said the BNP's non-cooperation movement has failed due to a lack of public support.

"They could not intensify their movement because they did not have public support. No movement succeeds without public support which is the biggest tool to topple a government," he added.

AL organising secretaries BM Mozammel Haque and Shakhawat Hossain, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, and Office Secretary Biplab Barua, among others, were present.