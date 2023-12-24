Will halt vote if we get even one complaint: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday said that if the EC receives any complaint of vote rigging at a polling centre, voting will be immediately suspended there.

"If we receive the news of a single incident of vote rigging, polling will be instantly suspended at that centre. Whenever it happens, at 8:00 or 9:00 in the morning, we will suspend voting," he said while exchanging views with aspirants in Barishal.

A total of 35 independents and nominees from different parties are running for the six constituencies in Barishal.

"Strictly abide by the electoral code. Help us. And please step away from the notion that power-play is a must for winning…. We don't believe it, and you certainly shouldn't," he said.

Barishal Divisional Commissioner Shawkat Ali presided over the meeting attended by EC Secretary Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Range Deputy Inspector General Jamil Hasan, and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Jihadul Kabir.

Meanwhile, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman told reporters at the EC office in the capital that some aspirants would lose their candidacy for breach of conduct and violence.

When a reporter asked him why the EC was failing to make the ruling AL nominees abide by the conduct, he said, "That is not true. We visited different districts and gave local officials some strict instructions which are being followed. We asked for some information, you will see some of our firm decisions if we get the information."

It's a matter of time that somebody will lose their candidature somewhere, he added.

About the death of a supporter of an independent candidate in an alleged attack by ruling AL activists in Madaripur, he said, "Any death is unexpected. We will see the issue from an impartial perspective. Another incident happened between two groups there several days ago due to personal matters. We first need to know whether the incident happened due to personal enmity or matters related to the election."

The Election Commission yesterday asked the returning officer in Cumilla to look into the allegation that AL candidate AKM Bahauddin Bahar had humiliated reporters.

The EC wanted to know the findings in 24 hours.