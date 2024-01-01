Will continue movement to restore democracy: Moyeen Khan

BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan today expressed hope that democracy will be "restored" in the country with a peaceful process this year.

Talking to reporters on the premises of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave, he also said BNP will get stronger in the days to come with people's support.

"We turned down the farce that is being staged as a fake election. We, together with the people, also rejected this one-party government," the BNP leader said.

"We'll bring back democracy in Bangladesh by not using the power of bullets, police batons, tear gas, or sound grenades. We'll do it in a peaceful process with the power of people. That's what we hope for in the new year," the BNP leader said.

He also said the leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal and BNP would remain on the streets until democracy is restored in the country.