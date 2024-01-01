National Election 2024
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Jan 1, 2024 11:40 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 12:51 AM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

Will continue movement to restore democracy: Moyeen Khan

UNB, Dhaka
Mon Jan 1, 2024 11:40 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 12:51 AM
Photo: Collected

BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan today expressed hope that democracy will be "restored" in the country with a peaceful process this year.

Talking to reporters on the premises of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave, he also said BNP will get stronger in the days to come with people's support.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We turned down the farce that is being staged as a fake election. We, together with the people, also rejected this one-party government," the BNP leader said.

"We'll bring back democracy in Bangladesh by not using the power of bullets, police batons, tear gas, or sound grenades. We'll do it in a peaceful process with the power of people. That's what we hope for in the new year," the BNP leader said.

He also said the leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal and BNP would remain on the streets until democracy is restored in the country.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সাঙ্গু নদী থেকে বালু উত্তোলন
|ক্ষতি

প্রশাসন ‘ম্যানেজ করেই’ সাঙ্গু নদী থেকে বালু উত্তোলন

স্থানীয়রা দ্য ডেইলি স্টারকে জানান, বালু তোলার কারণে পারের ফসলি জমি নদীতে বিলীন হচ্ছে। এ ছাড়াও, পানি দূষিত হয়ে তীরবর্তী মানুষদের জীবন ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত হচ্ছে।

এইমাত্র
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

আজ বিকেল ৩টায় ফরিদপুরে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর নির্বাচনী জনসভা

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification