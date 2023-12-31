Will close polling centres if fake votes cast

Says EC Ahsan Habib

Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan yesterday said any polling centre where fake votes are cast will be shut down, and the presiding officer of the centre will be fired.

He made the remark at a training workshop of election officers ahead of the 12th parliamentary election at Sharsha upazila auditorium in Jashore.

"Everyone, including locals and foreigners, is looking forward to the next election," he said.

The administration and all units of law enforcement agencies are working to set an example in the January 7 election, learning from the past, he added.

He said the election officers assured him of ensuring a free, fair, peaceful and festive election and have been working with that aim.

At the event, Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Abraul Hasan Majumder, Superintendent of Police Prolay Kumar Joarder and Regional Election Officer Humayun Kabir were present as special guests.

Assistant Returning Officer and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nayan Kumar Rajbangshi chaired the programme.