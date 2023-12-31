National Election 2024
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Dec 31, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Dec 30, 2023 11:57 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

Will close polling centres if fake votes cast

Says EC Ahsan Habib
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Dec 31, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Dec 30, 2023 11:57 PM
Ahsan Habib. Photo: Collected

Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan yesterday said any polling centre where fake votes are cast will be shut down, and the presiding officer of the centre will be fired.

He made the remark at a training workshop of election officers ahead of the 12th parliamentary election at Sharsha upazila auditorium in Jashore.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Everyone, including locals and foreigners, is looking forward to the next election," he said.

The administration and all units of law enforcement agencies are working to set an example in the January 7 election, learning from the past, he added.

He said the election officers assured him of ensuring a free, fair, peaceful and festive election and have been working with that aim.

At the event, Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Abraul Hasan Majumder, Superintendent of Police Prolay Kumar Joarder and Regional Election Officer Humayun Kabir were present as special guests.

Assistant Returning Officer and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nayan Kumar Rajbangshi chaired the programme.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ড. ইউনূস
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ড. ইউনূসের শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘন মামলার রায় আজ দুপুরে

গত ২৪ ডিসেম্বর রাত সাড়ে ৮টার দিকে আসামিপক্ষ ও রাষ্ট্রপক্ষের শেষ যুক্তিতর্ক শোনার পর এই তারিখ ধার্য করেন ঢাকার তৃতীয় শ্রম আদালতের চেয়ারম্যান শেখ মেরিনা সুলতানা।

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

৬০-৮০ ভাগ ভোট না আসলে স্যাংশন আসবে: শাহজাহান ওমর

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification