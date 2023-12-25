‘Will break your legs after Jan 7’

Panchagarh UP chairman, supporter of AL candidate, threatens independent candidate’s supporters

A union parishad chairman of Panchagarh has threatened to break the legs of those who are opposing the Awami League candidate after the election.

Md Nuruzzaman, chairman of Amarkhana Union Parishad of Panchagarh Sadar, made the remark while delivering a speech on Sunday night.

The speech, given on the occasion of the opening of the electoral campaign office of AL candidate Naimuzzaman Bhuiyan Mukta, went viral on social media evoking a mixed reaction among party insiders and outsiders alike.

According to locals, on Sunday night, a procession in favour of 'boat', AL's polls symbol, was brought out in the Kazirhat bazar area and ended at the electoral office of the AL candidate.

"You have breathed and prospered under the banner of 'boat', yet you are working against it," Nuruzzaman said at a rally after the procession.

"If you come near the 'boat' after January 7, if necessary, we will break your legs," he added.

"You all are Khandakar Mostak (the AL leader who became president after the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman)," he said referring to the supporters of independent candidate Anwar Sadat Samrat, also the district unit AL's general secretary.

The AL candidate Naimuzzaman Bhuiyan Mukta was not present at the meeting.

The Daily Star has the video clip.

The chairman could not be contacted for comments as he didn't receive phone calls.

Contacted, Samrat said a complaint would be filed with the election inquiry committee as he deemed the speech to be violating the electoral code of contact.

A total of six candidates are contesting in the election for Panchagarh-1.