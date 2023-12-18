Why electoral symbols are important

If someone mentions a "nouka" (boat) anywhere in Bangladesh, the first thought might be about a transportation method that floats on water. The next thought, however, will definitely have something to do with the political party called Awami League.

The same can be said about "dhaaner shish" (paddy sheaf), which, in a country where paddy is by far the most cultivated crop, still manages to evoke thoughts of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Such is the power of a strong electoral symbol.

Jatiya Party's plough, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal's torch, Workers Party's hammer or Bangladesh Communist Party's sickle may not be as popular as the boat or the paddy sheaf, but for the supporters of those parties, these symbols signify instant familiarity.

This didn't happen so easily. Over the years, massive campaigns were organised by political parties to educate and familiarise voters about the symbols that appear beside the names of candidates on the ballots. But why? Aren't the names of parties and people contesting elections enough?

Boats and sheafs of paddy existed long before these political parties, and elections have taken place in the land that is now Bangladesh for a long time. The history of some of these electoral symbols can get messy and complicated, so to circumvent that, let's stick with 2008, when the Election Commission registered various political parties in the country along with their electoral symbols.

According to Article 20 of the Representation of the People Order, 1972, if a candidate is nominated to a certain seat by one such political party, then that candidate can use the party's symbol to contest the election. Independent candidates have the opportunity to choose from a list of 64 symbols, as long as it's not already chosen by a party or another candidate.

To understand the necessity of using symbols on ballots alongside the name of the candidate and their party, we need to understand that during the initial days of democracy in this region, literacy was low, and to make sure voters knew who they were voting for, electoral symbols were an excellent tool.

In those early days, especially during the tumultuous Pakistani period, people's desire to participate in the political process was high. They knew the names of leaders like Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani, and the local leaders who would contest elections, even if they couldn't read those names on a ballot. So, if it was mentioned in a rally or a speech on the radio to vote for a certain marka (symbol), that is how people would identify the candidate of their preference on the ballot.

Over time, as literacy rates got higher, the importance of electoral symbols did not diminish. As more and more political parties popped up, and an increasing number of candidates contested elections, it became important for voters to be able to distinguish their preferred candidate from the crowd.

The names of political parties in Bangladesh, for instance, tend to get quite confusing. In the list of parties registered under the Election Commission, there are three parties with the word "Awami" in their names, four parties with the word "Jatiyotabadi" or "Nationalist" in their name, and four parties called "Jatiyo Party"or some close variant. As a result, for supporters of Bangladesh Awami League, Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jatiyo Party (HM Ershad), the symbols of boat, paddy sheaf, and plough are the ones voters look for in a ballot that is if their party contests the election.

The same can be true with candidate's names too, as many individuals don't keep up with the nitty-gritty of politics and may not recognise local political leaders by name.

Bangladesh is a land of many common names, and the electoral symbols help voters clear up any confusion that may arise. In many cases, party loyalties are stronger than preference for a candidate, so the symbols come in handy for those who don't keep up with politics at all but still want to vote.

The symbols also add a festive element in the lead-up to the polls, as they provide supporters of parties and candidates the opportunity to get creative with slogans and chants.

With electoral symbols having been allocated today, the days between now and January 7 will be important for voters to find out about the symbols of candidates in their constituencies, and for candidates to campaign using those symbols.