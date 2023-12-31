We’re ready to tackle any challenges: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday said the commission is ready to tackle all challenges ahead of the upcoming national elections.

"They [political parties] have the democratic right to speak in favour or against the elections. If they [BNP] try to foil the elections and prevent voters from going to polling centres, that would be challenging. However, we are prepared to face it," he said.

The CEC made the remark while talking to the reporters after a meeting with the local administration and law enforcement agencies in Sylhet.

Awal said BNP, as a political party, boycotted the election and the party leaders are urging people not to participate in it. If they continue in peaceful way, that would not be challenging.

Asked about internet connectivity during the elections, the CEC said internet bandwidth will not be slowed down during the polls. "But if anyone tries to share fabricated information, we will take stern action," he said.

"There are many propaganda centring the elections. We are warning everyone against those, and assuring that the elections will be held in a free, fair, and credible manner."

Earlier in the day, the CEC met the candidates from all constituencies in Sylhet.