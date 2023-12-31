Wealths Surge: No wonder they are desperate to get elected

Says Debapriya

When someone is elected, their wealth seems to increase at an exponential rate, said eminent economist and policy analyst Debapriya Bhattacharya yesterday.

He said this citing affidavits of candidates of the 12th parliamentary polls.

Many of the runners are seeking re-election.

He emphasised a correlation between the rate of wealth growth and electoral success, and said, "This is why people are now desperate to be elected because elections offer a better way to gain access to state resources than civil rights.

"For individuals, whose wealth have increased 500 times, has the taxation seen a proportional surge? Has the National Board of Revenue ever scrutinised this issue?"

He made the remarks at a media briefing titled "Citizen Agenda for Inclusive Development and Equity", organised by Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh, at the capital's BRAC Centre.

Debapriya, who is also the convener of the platform, further said the commitments outlined in the previous election manifesto were not assessed and the government failed to acknowledge them as well.

Similarly, there was no review of this election's manifesto while the criteria for future evaluations have not been established, he said.

He highlighted a lack of public interest when the manifesto was introduced.

The economist urged the young generation to work for a change.

Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh, presided over the programme and criticised the lack of political will to take action against those who have gained wealth inconsistently.

"If the Election Commission had exercised its powers properly, it could have taken appropriate action. It has the ability to take necessary steps, including disqualifying a candidate for concealing information.

"Similarly, the ACC [Anti-corruption commission] possesses specific jurisdiction to initiate accountability and legal proceedings against an individual if they have acquired assets in a manner inconsistent with legitimate means," he said, adding that the NBR can cross-check tax payments.

Speakers also presented three policy briefs on gender-based violence; discrimination against ethnic and religious minorities; and strengthening the voice of the "silent (marginalized) population".

About the delay in enacting the draft anti-discriminatory act, Shaheen Anam, executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation, said, "Those of us working on enacting the anti-discriminatory act feel embarrassed to talk about it, while those responsible are not embarrassed at all. It's been 10 years since the law remains unenacted, while it's been 1.5 years since it has been lying stagnant at the parliamentary standing committee. Despite repeated commitment, it has not been passed yet.

"To end discrimination and deprivation, we must embrace diversity, respecting the rights of women and ethnic minorities."

Lamenting institutional politicisation, she asked, "If every institution is politicised, what can we expect from them?"

The event was moderated by Centre for Policy Dialogue's distinguished fellow Prof Mustafizur Rahman.