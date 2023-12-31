Vulture falls prey to electioneering

The endangered bird was mistaken for eagle, symbol of Habiganj-2 independent candidate

With election knocking at the door, candidates and their supporters are trying to come up with various strategies to woo voters.

One such gimmick at Mokar haor in Habiganj, however, went a bit too far.

On Sunday, locals caught an endangered vulture in the area.

As news spread, supporters of an independent candidate for the Habiganj-2 constituency seized the opportunity, campaigning day and night with the bird, mistaking it for an eagle -- the electoral symbol of their candidate Abdul Majid Khan.

Hundreds gathered to witness the "spectacle". After two days of exposure, the vulture fell ill.

To make things worse, the vulture was not fed in the meantime, according to Upazila Livestock Officer Md Saifur Rahman.

The forest department intervened on the third evening, and the endangered vulture was rescued from the clutches of its captives on Tuesday.

Tofail Ahmed Chowdhury, range officer of the forest department, said it is a rare species of vulture from the Himalayas. "The bird is currently sick, it will be released when it fully recovers," he added.

Contacted, independent candidate Majid Khan said, "I don't know about the matter. I don't have any involvement in it."

Programme Manager of International Union for Conservation of Nature Sarowar Alam Dipu, said, "Catching a wild animal, be it a vulture or an eagle, is punishable as per Wildlife Conservation Act."

"Moreover, vultures are a near threatened species. The one caught in this case was a migratory bird, which fell on the ground after becoming sick. Despite that, they campaigned with the bird for two days, violating related laws," he added.

Tofazzal Sohel, general secretary of Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon's Habiganj unit, said it is a matter of regret that the administration played a silent role in this matter.

Contacted, Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, former divisional forest officer in Sylhet, said the vulture population in our country is 260 as per a report of 2015-2016. No further census has been conducted since then.