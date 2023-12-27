National Election 2024
BSS, Dhaka
Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 01:19 AM

National Election 2024

Voter turnout will be satisfactory

Quader tells EU team
BSS, Dhaka
Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 01:19 AM
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File photo

Voter turnout in the upcoming election will be satisfactory, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader told the visiting European Union election expert team yesterday. The meeting was held at AL's Dhaka district office in Tejgaon.

Both sides discussed various aspects of the election slated for January 7, according to meeting sources.

"At the meeting, overall polls atmosphere including the preparations for the election as well as BNP's continuous attempt to foil it were also discussed," Quader told journalists afterwards.

David Noel Ward led the two-member EU team in the meeting. BNP is resorting to violence to destroy the peaceful atmosphere of the election, Quader told the EU team.

About the party's independent candidates, he said, "There is nothing wrong in it as the party has given them an opportunity to contest."

He also made it clear that the district and upazila committees have no right to expel or suspend anyone's party membership.

