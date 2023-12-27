Voter-less election is meaningless: EC Rashida

Stating that an election without voters is meaningless, Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana today said it's the responsibility of participating candidates to mobilise voters.

"No rival candidates make elections meaningless. Lack of voters' participation in an election makes it lifeless," said Rashida during a view-exchange meeting with the candidates of the Gaibandha-5 constituency in the upcoming election and law enforcers at the Gaibandha deputy commissioner's office this afternoon.

She said bringing voters to the polling centres is the responsibility of the candidates. The Election Commission will not bring the voters, reports our Bogura correspondent.

Rashida also said the EC is working to ensure the voting rights of the voters.

Addressing the journalists, she said the role of journalists in the election field is very important.

"It is your [journalists] responsibility to show whether the vote is transparent. I urge you to present factual news without indulging in propaganda. We want to conduct a fair, peaceful election where everyone's sincerity, transparency, and expertise will play a vital role to achieve that," she added.

Gaibandhar DC Kazi Nahid Rasul presided over the view exchange meeting.