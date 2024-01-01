Vote on Jan 7 to foil BNP-Jamaat's arson violence: PM tells people

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the people to give a befitting reply to BNP-Jamaat's arson violence by casting their votes in the January 7 national election.

"Don't only cast your vote, but also protect your vote. Give a befitting reply to arson violence of BNP and Jamaat," she said.

The AL chief said this while addressing an election rally, organised jointly by AL Dhaka City South and North units at Kalabagan Krirachakro Field in the city's Dhanmondi area.

She asked the people of Bangladesh to stay vigilant against BNP and Jamaat as they want to destroy the country.

"BNP and Jamaat want to snatch your voting rights in the upcoming election by resorting to arson violence," she said.

The PM urged voters to go to polling stations and cast their votes early on the polling day.