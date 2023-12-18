Training of 9 lakh polling officials starts

The Election Commission will start training over 9 lakh polling officials across the country from tomorrow.

In Dhaka, presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, polling officers will be given a one-day training at Dania College, said Electoral Training Institute (ETI) Director General SM Asaduzzman Arzu.

Similar trainings will take place at upazila and district level till January 4.

As many as 46,364 presiding officers, 2,87,722 assistant presiding officers and 5,75,443 polling officers will be trained this year.

A Presiding Officer conducts the poll in accordance with the law and is also responsible for maintaining order at the polling station and shall report to the Returning Officer any fact or incident which may, in his opinion, affect the fairness of the poll.

This year their training will be in light of a recent change in the Representation of the People Order, 1972, which states presiding officers will be able to stop voting if they do not get the assistance of election officials and law enforcers.