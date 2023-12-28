Threatening or obstructing voters won't be tolerated: EC Rashida

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana said whoever will threaten or obstruct voters will not be tolerated and those who will do that will face punishment according to the law.

She said there are laws for making the voters feel safe during polling.

"Voters have no reason to fear. Laws are made for their safety. If anyone obstructs the voters, makes threats anywhere -- on the road, in their houses -- they will be punished. Voters can take the help of the law enforcement agencies without any hesitation," she said.

She made the remarks during an exchange of views with presiding officers in the Hall Room of Kurigram deputy commissioner's office this morning.

All the presiding officers responsible for the four parliamentary constituencies of Kurigram district were present in the meeting. The Commissioner also exchanged views with all candidates contesting for the seats.

Additional Divisional Commissioner of Rangpur Division Tawfiq-Elahi Chowdhury, Additional DIG of Rangpur Range SM Rashidul Haque, Deputy Commissioner DC of Kurigram Mohammad Saidul Arif, Superintendent of Police of Kurigram Al Asad Md Mahfuzul Islam were also present in the meeting.