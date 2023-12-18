The DO’S AND DON’TS for campaigning

EC's guidelines for candidates

With the allocation of electoral symbols to 1,896 candidates contesting in the upcoming national election, the polls campaigning has begun across the country.

However, the candidates and their supporters have to follow an electoral code of conduct put forward by the Election Commission. For the 12th National Election, the electoral code came into effect with the announcement of the polls scheduled on November 15.

The code, which was first issued in September 2008, has been amended several times.

Here are the "don't" in the electoral code of conduct based on the latest amendment of the regulations on October 20, 2023.

NO POSTERS, LEAFLETS, PAINTINGS

No posters are allowed on buildings, walls, trees, lampposts, government establishments, and all vehicles including buses, trucks, trains, launches, and rickshaws. Posters aren't allowed to be pasted over another candidate's posters. Painting of any form on walls or vehicles is strictly prohibited.

NO PROCESSION USING VEHICLES

Candidates are prohibited from holding any processions using vehicles such as motorcycle showdown, and processions with buses, trucks, and boats.

THE OTHER RULES FOR CAMPAIGNING ARE:

- No use of animals

- No use of gateway/arches

- No use of pandals/stage over 400sqft

- No use of lightings

- No use of camps on roads

- No use of t-shirts, jackets with photos of candidates

- No campaigning at mosques, mandirs or religious places

- No communal speeches

- No use of muscle power and vote-buying

WHAT ARE THE RULES FOR LAWMAKERS?

Ministers and lawmakers would not be able to use government vehicles or enjoy other facilities while carrying out campaign-related work. They are also not allowed to make any donation to any institution from public funds.

The government would not be allowed to approve or inaugurate any development project to woo voters.

Besides, if a candidate works as a president or member of any education institute, he/she will not be allowed to join any meeting of the institution.

No circuit houses, government bungalows, or any other government establishments would be allowed for holding party meetings and campaigns.

CONCLUSION

All party candidates or individuals have the same rights, according to the Code of Conduct for Parliamentary Elections of 2008. Nobody will be allowed to obstruct other candidates. All the programmes must be held after prior permission and approval of concerned authorities.

PUNISHMENT

Not more than six months' imprisonment, not more than Tk 50,000 fine or both.