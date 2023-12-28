Thakurgaon-1: SC restores Tahmina Akter's candidacy

The Supreme Court today restored the candidacy of Thakurgaon-1 independent candidate Tahmina Akter Mollah for the January 7 national election.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice M Enayetur Rahim directed the Election Commission to allocate Tahmina an election symbol and allow her to contest the election.

The judge passed the order following a petition filed by Tahmina challenging a High Court order that on December 26 upheld the EC's decision for cancelling her nomination papers.

Tahmina's lawyer Mansur Habib told The Daily Star that the EC had rejected the nomination papers of his client on the ground of anomalies in the list of signatures of one percent voters of her constituency, which she submitted to the EC along with the affidavit.

"Today, I have produced before the Supreme Court chamber judge the documents of her [Tahmina's] list of around 4,500 voters' signatures [one percent of total voters of Thakurgaon-1] that she had submitted to the Election Commission. The commission has mistakenly rejected her nomination papers," Mansur Habib said.

Examining the documents and hearing arguments, the SC chamber judge has ordered the EC to allocate the candidate an election symbol and allow her to contest the election, he added.