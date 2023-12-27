Tension rises in the north

The pre-polls environment is heating up in the northern districts of the country, with threats and sporadic violence taking place between Awami League candidates and their independent counterparts.

Tension seems to be rising in Panchagarh, Lalmonirhat, Naogaon, Gaibandha, and Rangpur districts, with candidates issuing threats, attacking their opponents' supporters, and vandalising their campaign offices ahead of the upcoming January 7 national election.

In Panchagarh, the situation has escalated over the last week, following the removal of Anwar Sadat Samrat from his post as general secretary of Panchagarh district AL.

Nurul Islam Sujan, railway minister and Panchagarh district AL's president, removed Samrat from his position on December 20. Samrat, in return, charged Sujan of making such decisions for the party while being absent from the scene for majority of the last five years.

Samrat, an independent candidate for Panchagarh-1, is contesting against AL candidate Nuruzzaman Bhuiyan, while Sujan is running from Panchagarh-2 with an AL ticket.

Nuruzzaman Nuru, Amorkhana UP chairman and supporter of Panchagarh-1 AL candidate, allegedly issued threats against Samrat and his supporters on December 24.

Meanwhile, Sujan was show-caused by the election committee following his speech during a public rally on December 23, where he said he would make lists of people who would not cast votes in the polls.

In Lalmonirhat-1, incumbent lawmaker and AL candidate Motahar Hossain's personal assistant and Goddimari UP chairman Abu Bakkar Shyamal declared that only the supporters of "boat" (AL's electoral symbol) would be allowed to conduct electioneering.

Election campaigns of Ataur Rahman, AL independent in that constituency, faced attacks following the declaration of Shyamal.

During a meeting at Chamtahat High School ground in Kaliganj upazila on December 23, Social Welfare Minister and AL candidate on Lalmonirhat-2 Nuruzzaman Ahmed threatened Golam Mortuza Hanif, a freedom fighter, for supporting his independent rival from the same party Shirajul Haque.

Hanif filed a complaint in this regard.

In Gaibandha-5, Fulchhari UP chairman and upazila AL president GM Selim Parvez on December 22 allegedly threatened to suspend the allowance for late freedom fighter Bachchu Mia's family, as they support AL candidate Mahmud Hasan Ripon.

Bachchu's family was also attacked, and they filed a complaint with Phulbari Police Station in this regard.

Selim is a supporter of Farzana Rabbi Bubli, who's a district AL member and an independent candidate.

Further west, in the six Naogaon constituencies, at least 10 election campaign centres of both AL and independent candidates from within AL were vandalised and set ablaze over the last seven days.

Meanwhile, in Rangpur, Moshiur Rahman Ranga recently criticised JP chairman GM Quader for contesting the polls from Rangpur-3.

However, Ranga apologised for his remarks later.