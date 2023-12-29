Tahmina can contest polls: SC

The Supreme Court yesterday restored the candidacy of independent candidate Tahmina Akter Mollah to contest the January 7 election from the Thakurgaon-1 constituency.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice M Enayetur Rahim directed the Election Commission to allow Tahmina to contest the election and allocate her an electoral symbol.

The judge passed the order following a petition filed by Tahmina challenging a High Court order that on December 26 upheld the EC's decision for cancelling her nomination papers.

Tahmina's lawyer Mansur Habib told The Daily Star that the EC had rejected the nomination papers of his client on the ground of anomalies in the list of signatures of her one percent voters, which she submitted to the EC along with the affidavit.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging its chamber judge's order that allowed independent candidate Md Salahuddin to contest the January 7 polls for Chattogram-4 constituency.

The EC submitted the petition through its lawyer Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz on December 27, saying that though Md Salahuddin does a government job (health assistant at Sitakunda Health Complex), he hid his official identity, and therefore, cannot contest the election.

The SC will pass an order on Sunday.