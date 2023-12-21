Sylhet in election mood following PM’s rally

Sylhet buzzed with election excitement yesterday as hundreds of Awami League activists, decked out in national and party flags, gathered at Alia Madrasa field for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's grand rally.

The vibrant spectacle included a stage crafted in the shape of a massive boat. The city, decorated for the occasion, welcomed the PM after five years, with festoons and banners adorning all routes travelled by her motorcade.

Although the campaigns for the January 7 national election kicked off last Monday, it seemed the real festivities surrounding the polls officially started with this rally.

Following a longstanding custom, Hasina, also the AL president, officially started her polls campaign after offering prayers at the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Hazrat Shahporan (RA).

Bangladesh Railway organised four special trains at AL's request, carrying people from Moulvibazar and Habiganj districts. Almost all inter-district buses were also seen carrying party activists in and out of the city.

Sheikh Mohammad Ilias of Gopalganj's Kotalipara was seen with a unique boat-shaped hat on his head.

"I always attend Awami League's rallies and dedicate all my time during campaigning. With the premier's rally in Sylhet, the real festivity begins," he said.

Mojibor Boyati, a folk musician from Barishal, was seen singing songs popularly used for AL's electoral campaign.

Zakir Hossain, general secretary of AL Sylhet city unit, said, "With the grand rally, the festivity of the national polls finally started. I believe all the candidates will kick off their full-fledged campaigns with the enthusiasm they found from the rally."