Supporters gathering in Kalabagan for AL's campaign rally

The ruling Awami League will hold a campaign rally today at the Kalabagan field in Dhanmondi ahead of the January 7 national polls.

Dhaka City (north and south) unit AL organised the rally that will begin at 2:00pm, said a party press release.

AL President Sheikh Hasina will be present as the chief guest. Activists of AL and different front and associated bodies have already started gathering near the rally venue.

Earlier, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) allowed Awami League to hold the rally at Kalabagan field under 20 conditions.

A notice signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Abu Yusuf on behalf of the DMP commissioner was sent to Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League Office Secretary Riaz Uddin Riaz on Saturday.

The rally was initially scheduled to be held at the Physical Training Centre ground in Mohammadpur at 3:00pm. However, the venue was later changed.

The Awami League officially started its campaign on December 20 with Sheikh Hasina's visit to the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal and Shahparan and an election rally at Alia Madrasa ground in Sylhet.

After that, she held rallies in Gopalganj, Madaripur and virtual rallies in different districts as well as rallies in different divisions.