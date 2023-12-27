Storm in a tea cup

Local stalls abuzz amid polls campaign in Barishal-6

Winter is here, so is the national election.

As the chilly winds sweep across Barishal, they bring not only the familiar nip in the air but also the fervour of the polls.

So, business has picked up at the local tea stalls as these popular places of "adda" have become the epicentre of political discourse.

Some predict a participatory election, while dissenting voices argue otherwise.

With steam rising from cups of hot tea, supporters of competing candidates passionately make their cases, while rebuttals coming in aplenty from the other side.

Tea stalls in Barishal-6 (Bakerganj) constituency are abuzz with local youths and supporters of candidates.

According to the returning officer, 10 candidates are contesting from Barishal-6, including Awami League's Hafiz Mallick, Jatiya Party's Nasreen Jahan Ratan and AL independent Md Shamsul Alam.

At least 10 tea stalls adjacent to Shahid Khan Bridge are remaining open from afternoon till late at night, busy to cater people vibing with the election mood.

After a long time, people of Bakerganj have got a candidate with the "boat" symbol, said Biswajit, a supporter of the AL candidate while talking to this correspondent at a tea stall.

Zahid, a supporter of the independent candidate, said both the "boat" candidate and the independent candidate belong to the same party, meaning there are no hostilities and the pre-election atmosphere remains festive.

However, another person at the stall disagreed, saying there is tension over the election.

Many also commented that they want to see change as there has not been much development in the area compared to other areas.

The stall's owner Md Hannan said his daily sales have gone up, compared to Tk 1,200-1,500 in other times.