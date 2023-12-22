Sporadic violence worries voters in Chattogram

The photo was taken from Satkania of Chattogram on December 21, 2023. Photo: Collected

A spate of violence in the first five days of the election campaigning has left voters worried in Chattogram.

Though all the candidates promised a peaceful election while submitting their nomination papers, incidents of violence and clashes between activists and supporters have become a common occurrence after the campaign began.

In most cases, activists of Awami League (AL) nominated candidates and independents are getting involved in clashes.

In the latest incident, today afternoon, an activist of Gias Uddin, an independent candidate of Chattogram-1 (Mirsarai) constituency, came under attack when he went to campaign at Khaiyachhara union in the upazila.

Gias alleged that activists of Mahbub Rahman Ruhel, the AL candidate of this constituency, attacked his activists without any instigation.

"They attacked my activists with sticks and sharp weapons. One of my activists Apu sustained head injuries, he said.

Contacted, Dr Joya Dhar, emergency medical officer of Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex, said injured Md Apu, 22, was given primary treatment and referred to CMCH for better treatment.

Gias is an executive member of Chattogram north district unit AL. He sought nomination from the party but failed and then decided to contest as an independent candidate in the polls.

In most constituencies, the main rivals of AL nominated candidates are the Awami League leaders who are running as independents.

On Thursday, three people including a union parishad chairman were injured in a clash between activists of AL nominated candidate and independent candidate in Chattogram-15 (Satkania –Lohagara) constituency.

The activists of AL's Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadvi and independent candidate MA Motaleb locked into a clash in Charati union under Satkania upazila around 8:00pm when both groups were campaigning in the same area, said Milton Biswas, UNO of Satkania.

Three people including Ruhullah Chowdhury, chairman of the Charati union parishad, were injured and were admitted to hospital, he said.

On Wednesday, activists of AL candidate in Chattogram-12 (Patiya) constituency allegedly attacked activists of independent candidate and incumbent lawmaker of this constituency Shamsul Haque Chowdhury.

In a press conference the following day, Shamsul, also whip of parliament, alleged that activists of Motaherul Islam Chowdhury, AL candidate in Chattogram-12 constituency, attacked his activists and vandalised six vehicles during his campaign at Patiya upazila's Kashiaish union on Wednesday.

Motaherul, however, dined the allegation. He told The Daily Star that Shamsul "staged a drama".

Under this circumstance, the common voters were worried about the peaceful atmosphere in the polls.

"Although the candidates during the filing of their nomination papers vowed for peaceful, participatory and festive polls, the situation is becoming worrisome," said Tapos Nandi, a voter of Chattogram-12 constituency.

"We want the candidates would peacefully conduct the campaign and the polls will be held in a free and fair manner," said Abdur Nur, a voter of Chattogram-15 constituency.

Contacted, Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram and returning officer of 10 constituencies including Chattogram-1, Chattogram-12 and Chattogram-15 constituencies, said the law enforcement agencies were taking action against those who are engaging in violence.

"Police already arrested some of them," he said, adding, "I would like to give a clear message to all the candidates that none will be spared if they tarnish the peaceful atmosphere of polls and violate the electoral code of conduct."

"I will sit with all the 74 candidates in 10 constituencies of my jurisdiction in a meeting in Chattogram Circuit House on Saturday," he said.