Special focus on final hours of voting

Police preparations underway to prevent violence

Law enforcers are now setting their focus completely on January 7, the election day. They are particularly preparing contingency plans for the final hours of voting, as violence often erupts between supporters of rival candidates during this time.

In constituencies where a neck-to-neck battle is anticipated between Awami League candidates and independents from within AL, police are concerned that supporters of candidates fearing defeat might resort to attacking polling stations, aiming to invalidate votes from those booths.

According to sources, police have taken a security plan focusing on the polling day in over 100 seats, where AL independents might pose tough challenges for "boat" candidates.

Keeping infighting within AL in mind, the superintendents of police in those areas have already been instructed to take special measures and deploy additional forces.

Besides, the police will remain vigilant on the day after the voting to prevent any attacks on defeated candidates and their supporters.

Police have also taken all-out measures to stop election-related violence, as the government thinks it might reduce voter turnout.

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun is visiting the divisional headquarters of the police and holding meetings with local police high-ups.

He has already visited Rajshahi, Rangpur, and Khulna divisions and will visit Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Barishal within a day or two.

Following a meeting with local police in Jessore, the police chief affirmed that law enforcement will be on standby to maintain a conducive atmosphere for smooth voting and is ready to handle any situation for fair and festive elections.

During the electoral campaign from December 18 to December 30, a total of 213 cases related to pre-polls violence were filed, leading to the arrest of 235 individuals across the country, as per PHQ statistics.

According to law enforcers, at least 100 pre-polls violence incidents have taken place in the last 13 days, resulting in over 300 injuries and three deaths.

Besides, the law-and-order coordination cell of the public security division under the home ministry has received around 501 election-related complaints in 14 days since it started its journey on December 18.

Around 498 of those complaints were already addressed, SM Rezaul Mostofa Kamal, additional secretary of the public security division of the home ministry, told The Daily Star.

Among the complaints, approximately 30 were serious incidents such as attacks on polling booths, tearing posters, or clashes, said Kamal, who also leads the coordination cell.

"We immediately informed the officer-in-charge of the issues, and a designated officer went to the spot to take action, which included addressing the problem or arresting the responsible persons," he added.

Anyone can file a complaint with the cell through the national emergency helpline number 999 till January 7 regarding the deterioration of law and order and violation of the election code of conduct.

Deputy Inspector General (Operation) of PHQ Anowar Hossain yesterday said police treat every complaint seriously, conducting impartial investigations and treating all candidates equally.

Regarding law and order at the polling station, he said police will act as per the instructions of the presiding officers.