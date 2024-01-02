Some DU students demand polls under non-partisan govt

A group of students of Dhaka University stood at the base of Raju Memorial sculpture this afternoon, demanding the national election under a non-partisan government.

They urged the Election Commission to cancel the election on January 7, reports our DU correspondent.

The demand came from a human chain programme held under the banner of "Dhaka University for Democracy".

The programme was arranged by DU unit Student Federation.

Mentioning the glorious student movement in the past, they urged current students to raise their voices in this regard, said a press release.

They placed some other demands, including ensuring democratic rules of all institutions of the state and others, the release read.

Two days earlier, a first -year student of the university observed a sit-in programme demanding the cancellation of the election at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture. Later, he was allegedly forced to withdraw from his position.