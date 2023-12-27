Khulna-5's independent candidate threatens to shoot AL candidate’s supporters

An independent candidate from Khulna has openly threatened to shoot the supporters of his Awami League nominated rival.

Sheikh Akram Hossain, president of Awami League's Phultala upazila unit, and an independent candidate from Khulna-5 (Dumuria-Phultala) constituency, made the threat last night during a rally at Mikshimil Secondary School ground in Dumuria, reports our local correspondent.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

"You don't know me. I will do to you such things that not even your father will be able to stop, let alone Naran Babu (former minister Narayan Chandra Chand). Shooting twice is enough," he is heard saying at one stage of the speech in the video.

When asked about the statement, Khulna Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Khandaker Yasir Arefin said, "The matter has come to our attention."

"The video footage has been sent to the Electoral Committee formed by the Election Commission for legal action," he added.

Sheikh Akram Hossain recently left the post of chairman of Phultala upazila to contest the election.

Earlier, his nomination paper was cancelled by the returning officer. The Election Commission and the High Court also upheld the decision. Later, the SC chamber judge allowed him to contest the upcoming polls.

Sheikh Akram Hossain could not be reached for comments.