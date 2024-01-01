Shariatpur-2: Fire guts election camps of AL, independent candidates

Two election camps of Shariatpur-2 constituency -- one belonging to Awami League candidate and the other to independent candidate -- were set on fire by unidentified arsonists today.

However, an activist of AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, the AL candidate, and Khaled Shawkat Ali, the independent candidate, traded blame for the fire incidents.

Naria Police Station Officer-in-charge Mostafizur Rahman said two separate fire incidents in the morning gutted the AL candidate's camp at Ahmad Nagar Bazar and the independent candidate's camp at Dhamaran Tripalli Bazar of ​​Naria upazila.

Lawyer Abul Kalam Azad, mayor of Noria municipality and the chief coordinator of the election campaign of AL candidate, blamed supporters of Shawkat Ali for the fire.

When contacted, independent candidate Shawkat Ali, a presidium member of the Jubo League, alleged that supporters of AL candidate Shamim, a deputy minister of water resources, set fire to his camp.

Both candidates lodged verbal complaints to the police.

OC Mostafizur said legal action would be taken against those responsible after an investigation.