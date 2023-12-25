​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Seven including two candidates in Dhaka-19 constituency show-caused

The election enquiry committee issued show cause notices yesterday to seven people including two candidates of Dhaka-19 constituency for breaching the electoral code of conduct in separate incidents.

They are Savar-19 Awami League candidate Enamur Rahman; his supporters Savar upazila Vice-Chairman Yasmin Chowdhury Sumi, Rocky, Md Said and Tipu; independent candidate Muhammad Saiful Islam and his supporter, Pathalia Union Chairman Md Parvez Dewan.

Zakir Hossain, senior assistant judge and also chairman of Dhaka-19 election enquiry committee, issued the notices yesterday.

Savar Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Assistant Returning Officer Ferdous Wahid told our Savar correspondent that the seven people who received the notices were asked to appear before the committee tomorrow and give written explanations.

According to the notices, AL candidate Enamur Rahman was show-caused for beating up independent candidate Saiful's supporters in Thana Stand area last Wednesday.

Additionally, independent candidate Saiful was show-caused as his supporter Pervez Dewan donated cash to a mosque and graveyard during their campaigning last Thursday. Pervez was also show-caused for the same incident.