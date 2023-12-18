Seat-Negotiations: Pinned down, JP settles for 26

Gets one seat in capital for walkover win

Despite last-minute negotiations with the Awami League, the Jatiya Party has not earned one more constituency to win easily as the ruling party would not budge from its stance.

However, the ruling AL could not be persuaded to withdraw its nominees for any more than 26 constituencies, so that JP candidates do not have to compete against an AL pick.

One of the constituencies is Dhaka-18, in which JP leader Sherifa Quader, wife of JP Chairman GM Quader, will run with a greater chance of winning, because AL nominee Mohammad Habib Hasan withdrew from the race.

The Dhaka constituency is an outcome of JP's last-minute efforts, insiders of both parties said.

In recent days, JP leaders have said several times that they would not settle for only 26 seats in parliament. Some party insiders said the party may not even participate in the January 7 election unless the ruling AL gave it more constituencies to vie for without competition.

Although GM Quader was not satisfied, JP Senior Co-Chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud and JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu convinced the JP chief to participate in the election, sources said.

After the demise of JP MP Masuda M Rashid Chowdhury, Sherifa became a lawmaker for a reserved seat for women in parliament.

From an adviser to JP Chairman GM Quader, she became the party's presidium member on December 12.

During the last two weeks, the AL maintained that it would not withdraw any of its nominees for the con constituencies in Dhaka, JP sources said.

Besides, JP MP from reserved seats for women Salma Islam is also contesting from Dhaka-1.

During the day-long bargain over seat sharing yesterday, the JP chairman pressed for five more seats.

But despite the huge bargain and discussion, JP had to remain pleased with Sherifa's seat, several JP leaders present during yesterday's meeting told The Daily Star.

Several JP leaders including Kazi Firoz and Salma Islam expressed serious dissatisfaction over the settlement of seats.