Seat negotiations with AL: Pinned down, JP settles for 26

Gets one seat in capital for walkover win

The Jatiya Party has failed to persuade the ruling Awami League to withdraw its nominees from more than 26 constituencies.

But thanks to last-minute efforts, it managed one constituency in the capital where its candidate would run without having to compete against an AL pick.

During intense negotiations between the two parties over the last two weeks, the AL maintained that it would not withdraw any of its picks from Dhaka's 20 constituencies.

At the last moment, the AL yesterday withdrew its Dhaka-18 nominee Mohammad Habib Hasan from the race, so that JP leader Sherifa Quader has a greater chance of winning.

In recent days, JP leaders have said several times that they would not settle for only 26 seats in parliament. Some party insiders said the JP may not even participate in the January 7 election unless the ruling AL gave it more constituencies to vie for without competition.

The JP, which is known for dramatic shifts in stances, put an end to the speculations as its Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu announced around 3:40pm yesterday that his party had overcome all barriers and would participate in the election.

AL leaders participating in the election as independents in over 260 constituencies have further complicated the situation for the JP because even if the AL withdraws its nominee in a constituency, the person running on JP ticket will still have to compete against an AL leader.

This is happening in 24 of the 26 constituencies.

The only way JP could secure the easy victory it desired was if the AL nominees and the so-called AL independents retired from the race. But as the AL said before, it did not "interfere" with those running as independents.

In 2021, JP leader Sherifa, wife of JP Chairman GM Quader, became a member of parliament for a woman's reserved seat after the demise of JP MP Masuda M Rashid Chowdhury.

GM Quader made her a presidium member of the party a week ago.

Besides, JP leader Salma Islam will run for parliament from Dhaka-1. But she will have to compete against an AL nominee.

In the current parliament, Firoz and another JP leader Syed Abu Hossain Babla are MPs from Dhaka-6 and Dhaka-4.

Disappointed at the prospect of competing against an AL nominee, Firoz, a co-chairman of the party, withdrew his candidacy.

However, when contacted, he said, "I withdrew because I didn't want to compromise. I am not angry at my party."

HECTIC NEGOTIATIONS

The JP began negotiations with the AL demanding walkover victories in 70 constituencies. It gradually lowered its expectations, and by yesterday morning, its demand was 31, according to several JP leaders present during the meetings with the AL.

In the end, it only gained Dhaka-18 to vie for.

JP leaders Kazi Firoz Rashid and Salma Islam said they were disappointed at how things turned out.

Party Chairman Quader was also disappointed and unsure about what to do, sources said, adding that JP leaders Anisul Islam Mahmud and Chunnu convinced Quader that their party had no choice but to participate in the election because no foreign power would support the JP.

JP insiders said, members of different government agencies kept Quader under watch so that he could not convince his fellow leaders to shun the election.

Quader has not made any public appearance in recent days.

Briefing reporters at the JP chairman's Banani office, Chunnu said, "We independently decided to participate in the election. There was no pressure."

He added that Quader requested all of JP's 283 nominees to participate in this election.

Talking to The Daily Star, several JP leaders criticised Quader for including his wife in the list of 26 candidates who are likely to have easy wins.

Some leaders even said the real negotiation was done "under the table".

JP Jashore-2 nominee Mufti Feroz Shah said it was very sad how things turned out. "The party will suffer. The grassroot activists will be dissatisfied."

WHO IS RUNNING FROM WHERE

Quader is running from Rangpur-3, Chunnu from Kishoreganj-3, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed from Thakurgaon-3, Rana Md Sohel from Nilphamary-3, Masud Uddin Chowdhury from Feni-3,

In 13 of the 26 constituencies, new faces are running for parliament on JP's electoral symbol of a plough. Some of them are HM Shahriar Asif, AKM Mostafizur Rahman, Abdur Rashid Sarker, Shariful Islam Jinnah, Nurul Islam Talukder, Ashrafuzzaman Ashu, Mashrekul Azam Robi, Salahuddin Ahmed Mukti, Johirul Alam, MA Munim Chowdhury, Abdul Hamid and Sirajul Islam Chowdhury.