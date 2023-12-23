Scissors is Rajshahi city AL’s symbol, say city AL president

"Scissors", not "boat", is the election symbol of the Rajshahi city unit of Awami League for the Rajshahi-2 constituency in the upcoming national elections, the city unit AL president Mohammad Ali Kamal said yesterday.

He said this during a party meeting at the Rajshahi Medical College auditorium in the evening.

City Awami League's Vice President Shafiqur Rahman Badsha sought the party nomination for Rajshahi-2 but failed to get the nod as Workers Party General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha got AL's boat symbol.

AL shared six seats with its 14-party alliance members. Rajshahi-2 is one of them.

Kamal also directed the party's leaders and activists to start circulating the message among city dwellers.

"You have to make my dear friend Shafiqur Rahman Badsha victorious, as you did for Khairuzzaman Liton to make him the city mayor. You know the drill of the vote. You must work sincerely for Shafiqur. Start visiting your neighbours and tell them that the 'scissors' is the election symbol of the Rajshahi Metropolitan Awami League. You have to make sure scissors win," said the city AL president.

Before ending his speech, Kamal himself chanted, "Scissor symbol will be victorious."

"We don't support Fazle Hossain Badsha. We will show that he has no support in the city."

He said the city AL decided to support "Scissors" after taking opinions from the party's leaders at different thana, ward, and moholla committees.