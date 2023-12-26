National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Tue Dec 26, 2023 05:15 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 05:19 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

SC to pass order on Gonotantri Party's polls participation tomorrow

Star Digital Report
Tue Dec 26, 2023 05:15 PM Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 05:19 PM
High Court
File photo

The Supreme Court chamber judge will pass an order tomorrow on whether the candidates of two factions of Gonotantri Party can contest the January 7 national election.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim, chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC, today set the date for delivering the order after hearing two separate petitions.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

One of the petitions was filed by the Election Commission (EC) challenging a High Court order that stayed the EC's decision of cancelling the candidatures of all Gonotantri Party aspirants on December 18.

In the same order, the HC directed the EC to allow seven candidates nominated by Gonotantri Party's faction led by Barrister Md Arash Ali to contest the election.

Another petition was submitted by Shahadat Hossain, leader of another faction of Gonotantri Party, seeking permission from the SC for its three candidates to contest the election, EC's lawyer Ashfaqur Rahman told The Daily Star.

He said the EC on December 12 cancelled the candidatures of the party's aspirants as it has no commission-approved central committee.

The party has reportedly been split into two groups and they fielded 12 candidates in total for the 12th national polls.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সিপিডিতে থাকা রাশিয়ান অর্থনীতিবিদরা আজগুবি নম্বর বের করছেন: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী
|বাংলাদেশ

তারা সত্যিকারের অর্থনীতিবিদ হলে ডাহা আতঙ্কজনক নম্বর দিতেন না: সিপিডি বিষয়ে মোমেন

‘সিপিডিতে থাকা রাশিয়ান অর্থনীতিবিদরা ঘরে বসে অঙ্ক কষে বাহবা পাওয়ার জন্য আজগুবি নম্বর বের করেছেন।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নির্বাচন থেকে সরে দাঁড়ানোর ঘোষণা শাহজাহান ওমরের প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বী মনিরুজ্জামানের

১৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification