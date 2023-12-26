SC to pass order on Gonotantri Party's polls participation tomorrow

The Supreme Court chamber judge will pass an order tomorrow on whether the candidates of two factions of Gonotantri Party can contest the January 7 national election.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim, chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC, today set the date for delivering the order after hearing two separate petitions.

One of the petitions was filed by the Election Commission (EC) challenging a High Court order that stayed the EC's decision of cancelling the candidatures of all Gonotantri Party aspirants on December 18.

In the same order, the HC directed the EC to allow seven candidates nominated by Gonotantri Party's faction led by Barrister Md Arash Ali to contest the election.

Another petition was submitted by Shahadat Hossain, leader of another faction of Gonotantri Party, seeking permission from the SC for its three candidates to contest the election, EC's lawyer Ashfaqur Rahman told The Daily Star.

He said the EC on December 12 cancelled the candidatures of the party's aspirants as it has no commission-approved central committee.

The party has reportedly been split into two groups and they fielded 12 candidates in total for the 12th national polls.