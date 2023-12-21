SC full bench to hear petitions of Azad, Serniabat, Shammi on Jan 2

A full bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court will hear on January 2 the three petitions filed by Faridpur-3 independent candidate AK Azad, Barishal-4 Awami League candidate Shammi Ahmed and Barishal-5 independent candidate Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah.

Faridpur-3 candidate AK Azad today submitted a petition to the Appellate Division seeking cancellation of its chamber judge's order that allowed Awami League candidate Shamim Haque to contest the national election from the constituency.

He, in the petition, said that Shamim Haque had not revoked his citizenship of the Netherlands till November 30, the last day for filing the nomination papers, and therefore he cannot be allowed to contest the elections, his lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan told The Daily Star.

Then, Chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim sent the petition to its full bench for its hearing on January 2.

Additionally, the apex court chamber judge today sent another petition filed by Barishal-5 independent candidate Serniabat to its full bench for hearing on the same day.

In the petition, Serniabat sought cancellation of its chamber judge's order that restored the Election Commission's decision to scrap his candidacy. He filed the petition with the SC on December 20.

Moreover, the same chamber judge sent another petition of ruling AL candidate Shammi Ahmed who sought for vacating its chamber judge's order that upheld cancellation of her candidacy from Barishal-4.