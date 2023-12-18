Salam can run in Mymensingh-9 after HC overturns EC decision
The High Court today overturned the Election Commission's decision to cancel the nomination of Major General (retd) MA Salam, the ruling Awami League's candidate from Mymensingh-9.
The court, led by Justice Abu Taher, Md Saifur Rahman and Md Bashir Ullah, issued the order in response to a writ petition filed by Salam challenging the EC's decision.
The EC had previously rejected Salam's nomination, citing allegations of being a loan defaulter.
During the hearing, Salam's lawyer, Probir Neogi, presented evidence proving his client's non-involvement in any loan default.
