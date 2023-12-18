National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 18, 2023 05:29 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 05:33 PM

National Election 2024

Salam can run in Mymensingh-9 after HC overturns EC decision

Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 18, 2023 05:29 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 05:33 PM
Trial courts hearings

The High Court today overturned the Election Commission's decision to cancel the nomination of Major General (retd) MA Salam, the ruling Awami League's candidate from Mymensingh-9.

The court, led by Justice Abu Taher, Md Saifur Rahman and Md Bashir Ullah, issued the order in response to a writ petition filed by Salam challenging the EC's decision.

The EC had previously rejected Salam's nomination, citing allegations of being a loan defaulter.

During the hearing, Salam's lawyer, Probir Neogi, presented evidence proving his client's non-involvement in any loan default.

