Respond to anti-polls conspiracies by voting: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday urged voters to show up at the polling stations and respond to anti-election conspiracies by casting their votes on January 7.

He made the remarks while addressing a street rally in Chaprashirhat of Companiganj upazila of Noakhali.

Quader is contesting from Noakhali-5 constituency (Companiganj and Kabirhat upazilas) with the "boat" symbol.

He said, "If foreign powers give us advice, we will accept it. But we will not accept it if they provoke the forces that harm our elections. No one has the power to stop the election in Bangladesh."

Quader also said what Israel is doing in Gaza, BNP is doing the same in Bangladesh.