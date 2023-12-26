Rangpur-5: 10 hurt as supporters of AL, independent clash

At least 10 people were injured in a clash between the supporters of AL candidate Rashek Rahman and independent candidate Zakir Hossain for the Rangpur-5 constituency today.

The clash took place in Jaigirhat bus station area under Mithapukur upazila of Rangpur around 5:30pm, reports our local correspondent quoting police.

"We were returning from a rally that was addressed by the prime minister at Jaigirhat. On our way, supporters of "boat" attacked us," said injured Sahidul Islam, a supporter of the independent candidate.

Soon a clash ensured that left at least 10 people from both sides injured, said locals.

Rashek could not be contacted over the phone.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, said Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Mithapukur Police Station.