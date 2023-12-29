Rajshahi-5: Independent candidate's polls camp damaged in crude bomb blast

A crude bomb was blasted at the election camp of independent candidate Md Obaidur Rahman at Rajshahi-5 constituency last evening.

Obaidur is taking part in the 12th parliamentary elections after failing to get the Awami League ticket, reports our Rajshahi staff correspondent.

Kazi Abdul Wadud Dara is the AL candidate for the constituency.

Police, however, said it was a firecracker.

Unidentified men hurled a fire cracker at the office in East Singa area around 6:45pm, said Khairul Islam, officer-in-charge of Durgapur police station.

No one was hurt in the incident, but the office was partially damaged, he said, adding that police are investigating the matter.

Four men in two motorbikes threw a crude bomb while passing by Obaidur's election camp, said Najir Uddin, one of his supporters.

The blast caused panic in the area, he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 10 cases have been filed with three police stations in Bagmara, Charghat and Durgapur of Rajshahi over pre-polls violence, said Rofiqul Alam, an additional SP of Rajshahi.

Police arrested at least 17 people in connection with the cases, he added.