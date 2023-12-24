Rajshahi-4: Enamul’s motorcade attacked

A motorcade of the independent candidate Enamul Haque for Rajshahi-4 constituency came under attack at Bagmara in the district tonight.

The attack came despite the district police assigned armed security personnel for both Enamul Haque and Abul Kalam Azad, the AL candidate for the seat .

Enamul, the incumbent who got elected from the seat for the last 3 times, is contesting the election as an independent candidate after failing to get AL nomination, reports our Rajshahi staff correspondent

Talking to the reporters, Enamul alleged that supporters of the AL candidate attacked the motorcade at 7:00pm while he and his men were returning from the election campaign from Nordas village to Sonadanga village.

The motorcade had several microbuses and other vehicles.

Some men chanted slogans in favour of the boat symbol and threw brick chips at us. He claimed that two of his men had to be admitted to hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police Md Ashraf, who went to the spot with police team, said he has received the account of the attack from the candidate.

"We will take legal action after investigating," the police official told journalists at the scene.

Earlier, police assigned armed security personnel for both the candidates after the candidates repeatedly expressed concerns over their security.

"Both the candidates received one security personnel in plain clothe each," said Md Saifur Rahman, superintendent of police in Rajshahi today.

Enamul earlier alleged that outsiders, hire by Azad, are hampering his electioneering.

"Some 50 of my men have suffered injuries so far. No day passes without attacks on my men," he said.

Azad also alleged that Enamul in the past used surrendered outlaws of Sarbohara and JMB to attack his supporters.

The SP, however, said a security arrangement was also made for most of the vital candidates in all six constituencies of the district.

Teams of plainclothes policemen follow the candidates ensuring their security during electioneering, he added.