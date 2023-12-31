Rajshahi-4: 25 injured as supporters of AL-independent candidates clash

At least 25 people were injured in a clash between supporters of candidates of Awami League and independent for the Rajshahi-4 constituency in the upcoming national elections this afternoon.

The clash broke out around 3:30pm at Madariganj Bazar in the district's Bagmara upazila when supporters of AL candidate Abul Kalam Azad, the incumbent MP, and independent candidate Enamul Haque came face to face there during election campaign, said Abdul Matin, officer-in-charge of Bagmara Police Station.

They chased each other for more than an hour turning the Bazar areas into a battlefield, said the witnesses.

Later, the police and BGB teams brought the areas under control, police and witnesses said.

Contacted, Mahbubur Rahman, one of Azad's election agents, said, the MP's men attacked one of Azad's offices and beat up his men.

At least 12 of our men suffered injuries from brick chips, Rahman said.

Enamul Haque said the clashes broke when Azad's supporters attacked his campaign procession.

He said some 13 of his supporters were injured in the attack. They were taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and local clinics.