Rajshahi-1: Omor Faruk likens AL independents to 'anti-liberation war forces'

Awami League candidate of Rajshahi-1 constituency Omor Faruk Chowdhury on Wednesday likened AL independent candidates to anti-liberation war forces of 1971.

While electioneering at Kolma union of Tanore upazila at 6:00pm, Omor Faruk, also the incumbent MP, directed his men to keep track of those ruling party men by taking their photographs and videos for future reference, reports our Rajshahi correspondent.

"Today, those who are working to resist the victory of 'boat', are no different than those who worked against the Liberation War of Bangladesh. These people cannot bring any good to the country."

Golam Rabbani and actress Sharmin Akter Nipa Mahiya alias Mahiya Mahi, both members of ruling party, are contesting as independent candidates from this constituency.

He was also seen interpreting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directives for the party's independent candidates in the election.

"The leader [Hasina] said that the party's nominated candidates would create one dummy candidate each at their respective seats so that the candidates may have the opportunity to keep an additional polling agent at polling stations," he said.

"However, some opportunists misinterpreted the prime minister's directive," he added.

He questioned how can one become an independent candidate by violating party rules.

A video of Omor Faruk Chowdhury's speech went viral on social media.