Rajshahi-1 independent candidate can contest polls after HC directive

Awami League leader Ayesha Akter Dalia got back her candidacy for the January 7 national election as an independent candidate from Rajshahi-1.

Returning officer of Rajshahi, Sanim Ahmed, said the High Court issued a directive yesterday giving back her candidacy.

Having failed to get an AL ticket, Dalia submitted her nomination as an independent candidate. The RO cancelled her candidature during the scrutiny phase on December 3.

The EC rejected her appeal against the RO's decision on December 15.

Dalia later submitted a petition to the High Court.

With her return, the AL nominated candidate for the seat, Omor Faruk Chowdhury, will now face a total of four independent contestants from his own party. Apart from Dalia, Golam Rabbani, Md Akteruzzaman, and Sharmin Akter Nipa are the other "AL independent" candidates.