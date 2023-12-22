Railway suspends 5 trains fearing sabotage

Amid increasing acts of sabotage, Bangladesh Railway has suspended movements of five trains on several routes.

Of the trains, services of Uttara Express, a popular local train that runs between Rajshahi and Parbatipur, were suspended from today, Ashim Kumar Talukder, general manager of West Zone of Bangladesh Railway, told The Daily Star.

"We suspended it as we think it is not safe to run the train," he said.

The movement of the commuter train that runs between Dhaka to Narayanganj was suspended from December 15, the local train that runs between Ishwardi to Rajshahi from December 16, and another local train that runs between Mymensingh to Bhuapur from December 15.

Besides, the journey of the inter-city Yamuna Express was shortened by the railway considered risky for sabotage from December 15. The train used to run between Dhaka to Tarakandi, but now it only runs between Dhaka to Jamalpur.

Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman, divisional railway manager (DRM) of Dhaka, confirmed the developments while addressing reporters at the Kamlapur railway Station.

"The movement of these trains has been suspended for the time being due to the fear of sabotage considering the political situation. Those train routes are in remote areas. We have stopped those trains for the time being as they are dangerous at night," said Shafiqur.