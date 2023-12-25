Quader calls on US to impose visa sanctions on polls disruptors

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has called on the United States to issue visa restrictions against those creating obstacles during the election process.

"Those who disrupt the electoral process should be issued visa restrictions," he said, adding that the announcement by the state department itself had the clause in it.

He drew the attention of the five US representatives over the matter, including members of the National Democratic Institute (NDI), who are now in Bangladesh.

Quader, also general secretary of Awami League, was addressing a press conference at the political office of AL President Sheikh Hasina at Dhanmondi in Dhaka today.

If the AL or independent candidates get involved in conflict, action will be taken on behalf of the party, said the AL leader.

"There is always a risk of conflict. The law enforcement agencies will take appropriate action against those who pollute the election environment and get involved in clashes. The AL president's 'zero tolerance policy' [against polls disruptors]will continue," he said.

Referring to the claim of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) that Tk 92,000 crore has been looted from the banking sector in the last 15 years, Quader said, "Since the CPD has brought allegations of irregularities, they have to say where the money is. If they provide detailed information, we will bring the money back to the country."