Pro-BNP, Jamaat lawyers boycott courts for second day

Pro-BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami lawyers observed countrywide court-boycott programme for second day today demanding "restoration of democracy and rule of law, and stopping injustice in the name of trials".

The lawyers, backed by the opposition political parties, abstained from attending court functions in 61 districts except the three districts in Chattogram Hill Tracts, Barrister Kayser Kamal, secretary general of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Ainjibi Forum (BJAF), a body of pro-BNP lawyers, told The Daily Star.

They will continue their programme till January 7, he added.

As part of the programme, a section of lawyers staged sit-in at the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) premises from 9:00am-4:00pm with one hour's break today.

Meanwhile, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told reporters at his office that there was no impact of the boycott programme on the court functions.

All the courts including the Appellate Division and High Court Divisions of the SC have conducted judicial functions in a full swing yesterday and today, he said.

On December 31, BJAF and Bangladesh Lawyers Council, a forum of pro-Jamaat-e-Islami lawyers, at separate press conferences announced that they will boycott all the courts across the country from January 1-7 in protest against what they said was a dummy elections and conviction of BNP men in fabricated cases.

BJAF President AJ Mohammad Ali, former SCBA leaders Subrata Chowdhury, AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Md Bodruddoza Badal, and Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, BJAF's SC Unit General Secretary Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal, SCBA member and lawyer Syed Mamun Mahbub among others, also attended the programme at the SCBA premises.