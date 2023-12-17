President gives consent for army deployment during polls

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today gave consent to deploy military personnel to help ensure free, fair and peaceful national election.

"The president consented to deploy members of armed forces division (AFD) for holding next polls in a free, fair and peaceful manner... The military personnel will assist the civil administration," President's Press Secretary Md Joinal Abedin told BSS this noon.

He said the president provided his assent as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal called on him at the Bangabhaban to offer formal request for armed forces deployment before and after the next general elections.

According to Abedin, the president said the decision for the military deployment was taken to maintain law and order and fair atmosphere during the pre-and post-election period.

The head of state, however, said the date and time of the troops' deployment would be announced later in consultation with all concerned stakeholders.

During the meeting, the president was apprised by the CEC of the overall Election Commission (EC) preparations for the upcoming polls.

Expressing satisfaction over the election preparation by the EC, the head of state assured the EC of providing all necessary cooperation to make the polls fair and peaceful.

The president also expressed his hope that with the cooperation of all, a free, fair and credible election will be held in Bangladesh.

Secretaries concerned to the president were present at the meeting.