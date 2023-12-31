Pre-polls violence: Whip’s motorcade attacked in Chattogram

61 hurt in 5 dists

At least 61 people, including the brother of Jatiya Sangsad Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, were injured in five districts yesterday in incidents of pre-polls violence.

These incidents took place in Chattogram, Dhaka, Cumilla, Shariatpur, and Naogaon.

In Chattogram-12 constituency, Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury and his supporters were reportedly attacked in two separate incidents by supporters of Awami League-nominated candidate Motaherul Islam Chowdhury.

Shamsul's younger brother, Mujibul Haque, said a group of 40-50 supporters of AL nominee attacked their campaign in the Shantir Hat area at 11:45am, leaving at least five people injured, including his younger brother Fazlul Haque Chowdhury.

A subsequent attack occurred in the Kusumpura area at 4:30pm, where Shamsul's motorcade was fired upon, resulting in 15 people sustaining injuries, added Mujibul.

Motaherul's election management committee chief, AKM Shamsuzzaman Chowdhury, denied the allegations, asserting that none of their supporters were involved.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ariful Islam said police have found evidence of vehicle vandalism but are still investigating the reported gunfire.

In Dhaka, an intra-party clash during the election campaign of Awami League candidate Ferdous Ahmed resulted in 15 people being injured in Hatirpool.

Dhaka City AL's Ward-18 unit Labour Affairs Secretary, Mosharaf Hossain Raja, said their procession was attacked by Central Road Unit AL President Imam Hossain Manzil and his supporters yesterday at 1:45pm.

The clash left four to five people injured.

Khandaker Jalal Uddin Mahmood, inspector of New Market Police Station, said no complaints were filed over this incident.

In Cumilla-7, at least five supporters of AL candidate Dr Pran Gopal Datta were stabbed allegedly by supporters of independent candidate Muntakim Ashraf Tito near Gollai Complex area under Chandina upazila yesterday around 7:00pm.

However, Titu denied the allegation. He filed a police complaint alleging that his motorcade came under attack by AL-nominee's supporters at Chayakot area under the same upazila around 6:15pm.

In Shariatpur-2, supporters of the AL candidate AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem allegedly attacked at least 20 supporters of independent candidate Khaled Shawkat Ali in the Bashtola area of ​​Naria upazila yesterday around 5:00pm.

Naria Circle ASP Ahsan Habib said if the independent candidate filed a complaint, police would look into it.

Independent candidate Khaled Shaukat Ali said, "Just as we took out a procession in Bashtola, supporters of the boat symbol hurled cocktails at us. A splinter from the explosive injured our supporter's eye. The attackers also beat my supporters with blunt weapons."

AL candidate's election coordinator refuted the allegation.

In Naogaon-6, Chowdhury Golam Mostafa Badal, the election coordinator of independent candidate Omar Faruk, was allegedly stabbed by supporters of AL candidate Anwar Hossain yesterday morning.

Contacted, Anwar Hossain denied the allegations.

Police detained three individuals, said Atrai Police OC Jahurul Islam.

[Our correspondents from respective districts contributed to the report.]