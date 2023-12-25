Pre-polls violence leaves 12 injured in four districts

EC to sue AL nominee in Jhenidah for breaching electoral code

At least 12 people were injured and house of a union parishad chairman was vandalised in polls violence in four districts since Saturday night.

Besides, the Election Commission has decided to sue an Awami League candidate in Jhenaidah for violating the electoral rules.

In Faridpur, two people were wounded after an election campaign office of independent candidate for Faridpur-3 AK Azad came under attack yesterday afternoon in Gerda Abul Faiz Mujibur Rahman High School area.

Azad's supporters alleged that followers of AL candidate Shamim Haque carried out the attack.

However, Shah Mohammad Amar Haque, local union parishad chairman and a man of Shamim, denied the allegation.

Contacted, Abdul Gaffar, inspector of Kotwali Police Station, said police were investigating the incident.

In another incident, four people were hurt in an AL infighting when an election campaign of party nominee Jahangir Kabir Nanak for Dhaka-13 was being conducted in the capital's Mohammadpur yesterday morning.

Police detained one in this connection, said Mahfuzul Haque Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station.

In Chuadanga-1 constituency, six people were injured as followers of independent candidate Dilip Kumar Agarwala were attacked allegedly by those of AL candidate Solaiman Haque Joardar on Saturday night.

The victims said Dilip and his supporters were campaigning in Basubhandardah in Sadar upazila. Suddenly a group of people swooped on them.

Dilip alleged that men of AL candidate made the attack.

The AL candidate could not be contacted over phone.

Nazim Uddin Al Azad, additional superintendent of Chuadanga police, said a case was filed against 21 named and 120 unnamed people in this connection. Five were arrested.

The house of Chhatarpaiya Union Parishad chairman was attacked and vandalised by criminals in Thanarpar village of Noakhali's Senbagh on Saturday night.

Chairman Abdur Rahman is a supporter of independent candidate for Noakhali-2 Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan, who alleged that followers of AL nominee Morshed Alam did the attack.

However, Morshed denied the allegation.

Nazmul Hasan Rajib, additional superintendent of Noakhali police, said police visited the spot and they were probing the incident.

Meanwhile in Jhenaidah, the EC has asked the Shailkupa upazila election officer to file a case against AL candidate for Jhenaidah-1 Abdul Hyee, Shailkupa Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdul Hakim and a local union parishad chairman as supporters of Hyee staged a "showdown" with sharp weapons and threatened the independent candidate.

EC Deputy Secretary Atiar Rahman issued the order on Saturday.

In Lalmonirhat-2 seat, AL candidate and Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed at a meeting on Saturday night threatened to break the neck of a freedom fighter, a follower of an independent candidate.

In another development, Bangladesh Congress candidate for Bogura-4 Ashraful Alam, popularly known as Hero Alom, alleged that he came under attack by some AL activists at Kahalu Bazar yesterday evening.

Kahalu Police Station OC Selim Reza said police were looking into the incident.

[Our correspondents from respective districts contributed to this report]