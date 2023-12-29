Pre-polls violence escalates in the south

1 killed, over 50 injured so far

With just over a week left before the January 7 national elections, incidents of violence are on the rise in the southern districts under Barishal division.

Of the 21 constituencies in the division, incidents of violence and violation of polls conduct were reported in at least seven, including Pirojpur-1 and 2, Barishal-4, 5 and 6, Barguna-1 and Patuakhali-4.

Sporadic clashes between supporters of Awami League and independent candidates in the region have left at least one person dead and more than 50 others injured so far.

Most incidents of pre-polls violence were reported in Pirojpur-1 (Nazirpur, Pirojpur Sadar and Indurkani), where the supporters of AL candidate SM Rezaul Karim and independent candidate AKMA Awal engaged in several clashes, leaving one dead and around 25-30 others injured.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Lalon Fakir, 32, who was working for AKMA Awal's polls campaign.

He was injured in a clash during vandalism of an election office in Pirojpur-1, and later died at a hospital in Dhaka on December 12.

A number of attacks and counter attacks followed in the later days in the constituency.

Contacted, Md Shariful Islam, superintendent of police in Pirojpur, said, "No party will be allowed to deteriorate the law and order situation."

Meanwhile, Barishal-4 is the most conflict-prone constituency at the moment within the district.

Pankaj Nath, an independent candidate, complained that AL leader Shammi Ahmed's supporters attacked his polls campaigns even though there is no AL candidate with "boat" symbol contesting from this seat.

The High Court suspended AL candidate's candidacy over his dual citizenship.

Syed Monir, a close aide of Shammi Ahmed, said they have no connection with the attacks on Pankaj Nath's campaign.

Contacted, Shahidul Islam, returning officer in Barishal, said necessary measures will be taken according to the electoral rules.

In Barishal-5, independent candidate Salahuddin Ripon at a press conference alleged that supporters of AL candidate Zahid Faruk have been threatening and attacking the activists of his polls campaign.

Zahid Faruk, however, refuted the allegation saying neither he nor his party activists knew the independent candidate.

In Barishal-6, independent candidate Shamsul Alam complained of violation of election rules by his rival candidate.

In Barguna-1, there have been several clashes between supporters of AL candidate Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu and independent aspirant Golam Sarwar Tuku.

Also, in Putuakhali-4, a clash broke out between the supporters of AL candidate Mohibbur Rahman and independent candidate Md Mahabubur Rahman.

SP Md Wahidul Islam of Barishal district said no one will be exempted if the polls code of conduct is violated.

Several cases have been filed over different incidents of conflict, he added.