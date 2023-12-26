Pre-Election Violence: Three Jubo League activists shot in Tangail

11 more injured in 5 districts; two polls campaign offices vandalised in Lalmonirhat, Faridpur

At least 14 people were injured and two election campaign offices damaged in polls-related violence in six districts since Sunday night.

Of them, three Jubo League activists suffered bullet wounds during a clash between the supporters of the Awami League candidate and an independent in Tangail Sadar upazila on Sunday night.

The injured -- Baghil union unit Jubo League General Secretary Rokon Miah, and activists Emdadul and Siam -- were admitted to Tangail General Hospital, said Lokman Hossain, officer-in-charge of Tangail Sadar Police Station.

They were hit by shotgun pellets, according to hospital staffer.

AL nominee for Tangail-5 Mamunur Rashid Mamun and independent aspirant Sanowar Hossain blamed each other for the incident.

Mamun told reporters that their motorcycle procession came under attack by Sanowar's men in Jugani village around 11:00pm.

Contacted, Sanowar refuted the allegation and demanded a proper investigation into the incident.

Police detained two people in this connection, said OC Lokman.

In the Lalmonirhat-1 constituency, eight followers of an independent candidate were hurt in an attack allegedly by men of the AL candidate on Sunday night.

The injured were admitted to Hatibandha Upazila Health Complex, said Anwarul Haque, the resident medical officer.

A group of people swooped on a procession brought out by supporters of independent candidate Ataur Rahman Prodhan at Doani Sadhurbazar in Hatibandha around 8:00pm, according to locals.

Contacted, Ataur said that supporters of AL contender Motahar Hossain carried out the attack and also vandalised an election campaign office.

However, Motahar dismissed the allegation.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, said OC Saiful Islam of Hatibandha Police Station.

Meanwhile, Jahirul Islam Munshi, upazila vice-chairman of Cumilla's Chandina, was injured in an attack allegedly by followers of the AL candidate yesterday evening at Gazaria.

Jahirul is a supporter of Cumilla-7 independent candidate Muntakim Ashraf Tito.

AL candidate Pran Gopal Datta could not be reached for comment.

If anyone files a complaint in this connection, police will take action, said Ahmed Sanzur Morshed, the OC of Chandina Police Station.

In the Natore-4 constituency, a supporter of independent aspirant Asif Abdullah Bin Kuddas,

was assaulted allegedly by Gurdaspur Municipality Mayor Shahnewaz Ali Mollah and his associates in Chachkoid market area yesterday afternoon.

Shahnewaz, a supporter of AL candidate Siddiqur Rahman Patwary, denied the allegation.

OC Ujjal Hossain of Gurdaspur Police Station said he received a written complaint to this end and legal action will be taken after investigation.

In another incident, a differently-abled person, Sultar Mia, 60, a supporter of an independent candidate, was beaten up allegedly by those of AL candidate at Charitabari Bazar in Aditamari upazila on Sunday night.

In Patuakhali, a Sramik League leader was stabbed allegedly by his rivals over an intra-party feud in Kalapara upazila on Sunday night.

The victim, Sajib Mridha, 35, was a former vice-president of the Kalapara upazila unit Sramik League.

One was detained for interrogation, said OC Ali Ahmed of Kalapara Police Station.

In another incident, an election campaign office of AL candidate for Faridpur-4 Kazi Zafarullah was vandalised allegedly by followers of independent candidate Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, popularly known as Nixon Chowdhury, in Doskhin Kalamridha village of Bhanga upazila on Sunday night.

AL candidate's men alleged that Badal Hossain, a member of Kalamridha Union Parishad and a follower of Nixon Chowdhury, led the attack.

However, Badal could not be contacted over the phone.

A written complaint was filed in this connection and police are investigating it, said Inspector Proddut Sarker of Bhanga Police Station.

In the Barishal-5 constituency, independent candidate Md Salahuddin Ripon yesterday filed a written complaint with the office of the returning officer alleging that supporters of the AL candidate threatened his followers and obstructed them from campaigning.

However, AL candidate Zahid Farooq denied the allegation.

[Our correspondents from respective districts contributed to this report.]