Pre-election violence leaves16 injured in six districts

At least 16 people were injured in election-related violence and an election campaign office was damaged in six districts since Wednesday night.

Of them, nine were wounded after the supporters of AL candidate for Joypurhat-2 Abu Syeed Al Mahmud Swapan and independent Golam Mahfuz Chowdhury clashed in Akkelpur upazila on Wednesday night.

Locals said the followers of AL nominee were holding a meeting near Akkelpur Upazila Health Complex when the supporters of Mahfuz were passing the area.

At one stage, Swapan's supporters threw chairs at those of the independent contender triggering the clash, they added.

Contacted, Mahfuz, also joint secretary of Joypurhat AL, alleged that his men first came under attack by the supporters of Swapan.

Swapan did not answer phone calls despite several attempts.

The two groups filed two cases accusing 110 people. Additional law enforcers were deployed in the area to avert further violence, said Shahinur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Akkelpur Police Station.

In Pabna-1, four supporters of independent Prof Abu Sayeed were hurt as they were attacked allegedly by those of AL pick Shamsul Haque Tuku yesterday.

"We were campaigning in Silonda Bazar area of Shanthia upazila around 12:30pm. Suddenly, a group of boat symbol supporters attacked us," said Abdullah Al Mahamud Delwar, chairman of Shanthia Upazila Parishad and a supporter of the independent aspirant.

However, Tuku could not be contacted over phone.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, said Anwar Hossain, OC of Shanthia Police Station.

In another incident, a supporter of Jhenaidah-2 independent Naser Sahriar Alom Jahedi, also a vice-president of Jhenaidah AL, was stabbed and beaten up allegedly by the followers of AL nominee Tahjib Alam Siddique at Chartola of Harinakunda upazila yesterday morning.

Locals said Hafizur Rahman Tuku, a resident of Payradanga, was going to a pond for having a bath in the morning. At that time, three supporters of the AL candidate attacked him.

AL candidate Tahjib denied the allegation.

The injured was hospitalised. Law enforcers were deployed in the area to fend off further untoward incidents, said Ziaur Rahman, OC of Harinakunda Police Station.

In Noakhali-2 constituency, an election office of AL nominee Morshed Alam was vandalised and torched at Khalifatola of Senbagh upazila early yesterday.

Morshed at a press conference blamed the supporters of independent aspirant Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan Manik, former vice-president of Noakhali AL, for this.

Manik refuted the allegation and said none of his men was involved in any such attack.

OC Nazim Uddin of Senbagh Police Station said police are investigating the incident.

On Wednesday night, Bangladesh Congress candidate for Patuakhali-1 Nasir Uddin Talukder filed a complaint with the returning officer alleging that one of his supporters was physically assaulted and campaign materials like loudspeaker and posters were damaged by Rahim Howlader, a follower of Jatiyo Party contender ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader.

The incident took place in Kumarkhali village of Sadar upazila on Wednesday afternoon, according to the complaint.

However, Rahim Howlader could not be reached over phone.

Noor Qutubul Alam, returning officer and also deputy commissioner of Patuakhali, said they were probing the incident.

In Savar's Aminbazar, a supporter of independent candidate for Dhaka-2 Habibur Rahman, also member of Keraniganj Model thana unit AL, came under attack allegedly by those of AL pick Qamrul Islam yesterday afternoon.

Qamrul could not be communicated over phone for comment.

OC Akbar Ali Khan of Savar Model Police Station said they received a complaint to this end and that police were investigating the incident.

[Our correspondents from respective districts contributed to this report.]