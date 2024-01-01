Polls result from remote areas can be sent via WhatsApp: EC

Results of the upcoming 12th National Election from remote areas like hill tract districts or coastal areas can be sent to authorities through WhatsApp, the Election Commission decided today.

The decision was taken to prepare the unofficial election result within a short time.

The EC today issued a letter in this regard. It was sent to all returning officers.

"Polling items including the result sheets from some areas might be late to reach the returning or assistant returning officers," reads the notice signed by Md Atiar Rahman, deputy secretary at the EC.

To prevent that, concerned election officers can send the polling result through their verified WhatsApp number to the EC, add the letter.